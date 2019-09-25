Deven Cavalier has announced she is running for the District 13 seat in the Louisiana Senate. Below is her statement.
It is my pleasure to announce to you that I am running for State Senate District 13. I was raised in Livingston Parish and have lived in Watson for 50 years. I look forward to working with you and being a part of a great service in our Communities and State.
I was raised by Grandmother, Pearl King Webb, and my Uncle Kenneth Webb. My grandmother was a Sunday school teacher and my Uncle was a tile setter and a member of Hooksetter’s Bass Club. I grew up in Church and in a bass boat! All through school I participated in sports and I coached softball in later years.
I began working in 1987 at an Insurance Agency in Denham Springs and continued to work in the Property and Casualty Insurance for 16 years. As I grew in knowledge and expertise I reached higher levels of Management with major Insurance Companies and made many friendships along the way. It was in 1996 that I met my best friend and married him on Valentines Day 1998.
We have a blended family of 6 adult children, including a daughter of our own and 7 grandchildren. In 2002 I retired from the Insurance field and began a course at LSU in Interior Decorating. My husband is a Residential Contractor and I have the privilege of working with homeowners still today.
On October 5, 2003 my husband and I surrendered our lives to the will of God. We began the best journey of our lives and have since graduated Colleges obtaining an Associate Degree in Church Leadership and 3 Doctorate Degrees. I hold a Doctorate Degree in Christian Theology, in Divinity, and in Ministry. We have traveled the States ministering in Churches, holding Outdoor Crusades and multiple outreaches bringing communities educational opportunities, health care check ups while also meeting immediate needs of food and clothing. This has led me to where I am today.
I am not a Politician. I am a Livingston Parish resident that has the experience to govern. I stand strong for our Biblical, Fundamental, and Constitutional Rights and will establish Laws to protect those rights. I am Pro-Life, Pro 2nd Amendment, and testify that Marriage is a Sacred union of a man and a woman. I am determined to stand in the State Capitol on our behalf expecting honesty, transparency, accountability and resolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.