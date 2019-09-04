Garry Talbert has announced he is running for re-election to the District 2 seat on the Livingston Parish Council. Below is his statement.
Councilman Garry Talbert recently launched his campaign seeking a second term to serve the residents of District 2.
“Livingston Parish has been tested these last four years,” Talbert said. “But we have rebuilt, rebounded and re-emerged. We have made great progress, but there is still work to do.”
Three of Talbert’s first-term achievements were sponsoring the ordinance that streamlined our sewer system, cutting waste and saving taxpayers dollars; closing special interest loopholes and creating tougher standards for stormwater retention to improve our drainage system; and sponsoring the ordinance that created term limits for the Parish Council and president.
After hearing concerns from many residents, Talbert is currently leading the effort to make sure the parish administration and Premiere Concrete follow parish commercial permitting ordinances, including holding a public comment meeting on the project.
Over the next four years Talbert wants to continue to make Livingston Parish a more attractive place for businesses, focus on smart-growth planning and continue to find areas of parish government to streamline and save taxpayer dollars.
Early voting is September 28 through October 5. Election Day is October 12. Learn more at GarryTalbert.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.