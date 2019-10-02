Greg Spiers has announced he is running for the District 6 seat on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Below is his statement.
This week signals the start of early voting in Louisiana’s primary election, and people are turning out in droves to cast their vote for the candidates that promise change in a state that is at the bottom of nearly every education and economic category. Greg Spiers is running for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) in District 6, which includes all or parts of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Tangipahoa, and Washington Parishes.
“Across our state, the education system is broken. Teachers are drowning in bureaucratic red tape, and our children are being left behind. Still, there are BESE candidates promoting the idea that current policies are working and are producing promising results in student outcomes. The reality couldn’t be further from the truth. Here are the average raw scores on the EOC tests for 2019: English I - 35%; Algebra I - 30%; English II - 47%, and Geometry - 32%. This means on average only a third of our students getting high school diplomas actually earned them. Under the influence of our state superintendent, BESE adopted a policy in 2017 that condones social promotion even if the student fails the tests required for passing the grade level.”
“It’s time for a change of guard. Special interests bought the positions of BESE members in the previous two elections by pouring millions of dollars into those races, and the same people are again funding candidates in each of the contested BESE districts. These well-funded BESE members were pushed to approve Common Core (Louisiana State Student Standards), and the aftermath has been devastating.”
“Our teachers love their jobs and the students they were called to train, but they are leaving the profession and/or the state of Louisiana by the thousands every year largely due to the dereliction of duty by most of the current BESE members. It’s time to remove politics from BESE and allow our teachers to teach once again. I will push the board to return authority to the local school districts in determining their own policies on charter schools, classroom/school discipline, curriculum, and other areas that will allow them to reach every child in their schools. I will work to properly fund our school districts and teacher pay through the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) and provide more opportunities for both college bound students and those looking to enter the workforce upon graduating high school.” says Spiers.
Greg Spiers is a Christian, conservative Republican, former U.S. Navy SEAL, former high school teacher and coach, and current IT professional. He lives in Springfield, LA with his wife and 3 sons who attend Springfield High School and Springfield Middle School.
