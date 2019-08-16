Ivy Graham has announced she is running for the District 71 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Below is her statement.
Conservative Republican Ivy Graham entered the race for District 71 State Representative by outlining her priorities, saying simply, “My priorities in life are God, family, Livingston, Louisiana.”
While Graham grew up in Gonzales, she has called Livingston Parish home since her marriage to Aarron Graham in 2002. After graduating Southern University Law Center in 2008, she started her small business, which grew to focus on family law. Her business opened her eyes to not only how poorly written some of our laws are but also the many challenges that the people of Livingston Parish are facing.
Her commitment to serve her community and to try addressing these challenges led her to become active in over a dozen organizations - ranging from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce to Rotary to ARC of Louisiana to the Livingston Parish Library System, just to name a few. While she has seen some improvement in the area, Graham realizes that the biggest way to make a positive impact for the people is to try fixing our State.
Ivy Graham said she isn’t satisfied with Louisiana continuing to be dead last in almost every meaningful metric. She said, “I want more for our state. We must reform our outdated tax policies, short-sighted budgeting practices, and focus flood recovery while implementing statewide flood prevention plans.”
When asked about the hot topics of insurance premiums, Graham commented, “While my practice doesn’t focus on automobile accidents, I do have the knowledge and expertise to understand and find compromise for both sides of the insurance debate.”
Knowing that infrastructure is a major concern, Graham stated, “We’ve been told that we can’t fix our roads and bridges without raising the gas tax. That is a complete lie. I’ve got a plan to increase infrastructure spending by over a billion dollars per year without raising the gas tax.”
When asked what one of her biggest priorities would be, Graham said that no one is adequately addressing our flooding problem. “We also need to address our infrastructure related to flood prevention. We need a comprehensive, regional solution.” Graham ended with, “every time one area solves their flood problems, another area starts to flood. Like everything else in Louisiana, we need to start looking at comprehensive solutions … not more short-term band-aides.”
If you’re interested in long-term, comprehensive solutions to Louisiana’s generation-old problems, you can early vote for Ivy Graham between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 or in the primary election on Oct. 12.
For more information about or to engage Ivy Graham, you can visit her website at www.VoteIvyGraham.com, follow her on social media, and download the free YourVote app from your app store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.