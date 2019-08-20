Lori Callais has announced she is running for the District 71 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Below is her statement.
Denham Springs native Lori Callais has qualified for the District 71 open seat of the Louisiana House of Representatives.
Callais, a first-time candidate and retired teacher, is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University with more than 25 years of experience as an educator, having taught at Denham Springs High School, French Settlement High School, St. Bernard High School, and the Livingston Parish Adult Education Center in Walker.
Callais’ campaign platform centers around education, upgrading the state’s deteriorating infrastructure and expanding economic opportunity for Louisiana’s working families.
“I’m running because, as a teacher, I value education, and I know that in order for Louisiana to continue to grow and remain competitive, our state must have a competent and educated workforce. That starts in the classroom. We need to put our children first, and we do that by making sure our teachers are well-paid and our school systems well-funded.”
Callais will bring a different voice and a new perspective to the legislature. “For too long, politicians have put the desires of big money and special interests above the people of this state. I’m not a politician, and that’s not the way I do business,” she said.
“Our legislators have allowed partisan politics to come before the needs of the citizens. It’s time we talk to each other, listen and compromise, to make sure that we address the needs of the state and not political parties. As a teacher, I know how to work with people and get results.”
Callais is president of the Denham Springs Pilot Club, a local civic organization, a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, and attends First United Methodist Church. She and her husband Al, a local businessman, have three adult daughters and a young grandson: Amanda Callais, Tori Callais, and Dr. Kaitlyn Stafford and her husband, USMC Gunnery Sgt. Hunter Stafford, and their son, Levi.
Callais has a history of facing challenges head on. When her daughter was adversely affected by an acne drug and her questions went unanswered, she successfully lobbied Congress to have the FDA issue a “Black Box Warning” label for the drug Accutane.
“My dad, Dalton Carpenter, instilled in me the importance of working hard, praying often, and taking care of your family. I applied those principles when I taught school, and that’s what I’ll do when I serve my community in the legislature. Our children and families need someone to fight for them, and I’m a fighter.”
