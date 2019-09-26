Maurice “Scooter” Keen has announced he is running for re-election to the District 3 seat on the Livingston Parish Council. Below is his statement.
Maurice “Scooter” Keen, longtime local business owner, is running for re-election to the District 3 seat on the Livingston Parish Council. Mr. Keen humbly asks for your consideration.
Since the flood of 2016, priorities for our parish have certainly changed. For the past four years, Keen has worked on several projects together with fellow council members, gravity drainage districts and the administration. Some include Amite Church Road drainage project,
Summerfield/Summer Breeze drainage project, new bridge and overlay project Dunn Road, new bridge project on Crossover Road, and others.
If elected, Keen promises to finish what he has started. Drainage will remain in the forefront but also, he will continue working for you the people of Livingston Parish, making developers accountable and vows to push to create new roads and maintain the old ones. Preserving relationships with parish workers and administration helps to get the job done.
A strong conservative and long-time Republican, Keen is the owner/operator of Quick & Handy Cleaners for 24 years. He is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. As a conservative, Keen has worked on Term limits for the parish president and the council, Parish Council state regulated pay rather than setting its own pay, and merging the sewer districts to save taxpayers money.
A strong family man, Keen has been married to Kay Bordelon Keen for 34 years and they have three children, Olivia Keen Byers and husband John, Maurice “Reese” Keen Jr. and wife Catherine and Patrick Keen. He is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
“I have been working hard to try to see as many of you as possible,” Keen said. “If you would like to meet with me personally, I am available anytime. Please call (225) 305-8996.”
