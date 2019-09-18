Steve McDaniel has announced he is running for the Livingston Parish Council District 6 seat. Below is his statement.
Steve McDaniel is officially announcing that he is a candidate for Parish Council District 6.
He is a lifelong conservative Republican and has resided in Livingston Parish all his life.
He is married to Lisa Covington McDaniel and they have five children and four grandchildren.
McDaniel has been a businessman for 31 years, starting his first company, Innovative Audio, at the age of 19.
At 24 years of age, he started his very successful SCM Property business. He also started various other businesses, got them up and running, then sold them.
Steve McDaniel is very adept at solving problems, and will put his business experience and dedication to work for you,
When asked what would be the biggest priorities to get solved, McDaniel said there are two major problems to be solved:
• Drainage systems – We need to clean the ditches and dredge the canals.
• Neglected roads – Far too many were not built correctly, and now sadly need attention.
"Once I am elected, I will strive to correct these problems," he said.
McDaniel always says, “Your concerns are his concerns,” and he is committed to making a positive difference.
For more information about or to engage Steve McDaniel, you can follow him on Facebook or call (225) 800-6611.
McDaniel said if you would like a yard sign, please contact him.
Don’t forget to vote early beginning Sept. 28 through Oct. 5. The primary race is Oct. 12.
