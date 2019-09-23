Teresa Kenny has announced she is running for state treasurer. Below is her statement.
Teresa Kenny is a seasoned financial professional and entrepreneur with decades of experience managing financial systems, investments, benefits and administration for varied environments.
She wants to use her expertise, analytical skills and strong people skills to guide our legislature to making the right choices for Louisiana’s future.
She loves Louisiana for the nature, the people, the culture and history. Her passion for reforming bureaucracy is strong, and she wants the state to thrive, citizens treated equally and Louisiana’s government to be a source of pride and transparency.
