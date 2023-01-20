I, Ryan Chavers, would like to formally announce my run as Livingston Parish Councilman for District 2. I have resided in this community and district all 31 years of my life. Helping in the community and helping the people of District 2 has been my greatest honor.
I’d like to take it a step further and represent you all as your councilman. My family has a history of service in this parish and state. My great-grandfather, Rudolph Easterly, served as the sheriff of Livingston Parish from 1932-1940. He later served as a state senator from 1948-1952, representing Livingston Parish.
I will represent the people of District 2 with transparency, integrity and passion. I am a registered Republican and stay true to my conservative values. I place God first before anything.
There are some changes that are needed within our district, and I hope you will allow me to be that change. Issues that I plan to address first are litter, drainage and infrastructure. With the recent growth all over our district, we need answers and resolutions on how we are going to accommodate this growth.
I love my district and the people that reside in it. I only want what’s best for us all. I hope to have everyone’s support as I embark on this journey.
Election Day is Oct. 14, 2023. Let me represent you as your councilman.
My website is currently being built and will be up soon. There, you will be able to make donations towards my campaign as well as read more about me and my plans for District 2. I will also have a Facebook page coming soon.
I will be a part of the Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade this year on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. Come out and support.
If you have any questions, you may call, text, or email me. I’m available 24/7.
My number is (225) 347-1704. My email is support@chaversfordistrict2council.com.
(This article was submitted by the campaign for Ryan Chavers.)
