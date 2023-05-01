It is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

It can be deadly in doses as small as 2 milligrams, or the size of a pencil tip.

It is pushing a rise in overdose deaths across the nation, in Louisiana, and in Livingston Parish.

And it is something a local peer-to-peer organization is planning to warn its community about, before it adds to its growing death toll.

Members of Student Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), a community-based nonprofit organization dedicated to young people’s health and safety, will host a community awareness event on the dangers of fentanyl on Monday, May 8.

The program will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center.

Scheduled to be held one day before “Fentanyl Awareness Day” in Livingston Parish, the program will feature a plethora of guest speakers and experts who will discuss the dangers of fentanyl and its effect on the community.

The town hall will be SADD's biggest community event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Dylan Ivy recently told The News. Ivy said the idea for the program came from SADD members following a trip to Washington, D.C., this year.

In January, the local SADD chapter attended the National Drug Prevention Youth Conference, where federal officials presented information regarding fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid that continues to drive the overdose epidemic. In 2022, Anne Milgram, the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), called fentanyl “the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.”

After learning of the “unsettling” facts surrounding fentanyl, Ivy said his students chose to organize a community event to warn people about its effects.

“We learned from the DEA about how severe of a problem fentanyl has become,” Ivy said. “And when the kids started hearing about the stats and how dangerous it is, they were blown away. That’s why they wanted to raise awareness for fentanyl when we got back home.”

Local and federal authorities have issued numerous warnings over the last few years regarding fentanyl use, attributing the drug to most overdose deaths.

The DEA says fentanyl can be injected, snorted/sniffed, smoked, taken orally by pill or tablet, and spiked onto blotter paper. Similar to other commonly used opioid analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl produces effects such as relaxation, euphoria, pain relief, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, urinary retention, pupillary constriction, and respiratory depression.

There are two types of fentanyl, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer. But most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect.

“It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous,” the CDC says.

Local authorities have made several drug busts involving fentanyl in the last few years, most recently in Albany where deputies seized 2.4 lbs of fentanyl (roughly 4,200 lethal doses) and 3,700 dosage units of pressed-fentanyl pills. In a January bust, deputies seized 2,000 pills laced with fentanyl, prompting a warning from Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

“Even in small amounts, fentanyl is considered to be potentially deadly,” Ard said at the time.

In Livingston Parish, fentanyl is the leading cause in overdoses: Over 80 percent of overdose deaths in the parish in 2022 were attributable to fentanyl, according to the coroner’s office. The parish is on pace to reach that mark again in 2023 — which makes awareness campaigns about the drug even more important, Ivy said.

Among the presenters for the upcoming SADD event will be Dan Schneider, a Louisiana-based pharmacist and star of the Netflix docuseries “The Pharmacist,” which highlights Schneider’s journey to stop drug abuse after the death of his son.

In addition, Ivy said there will be representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Denham Springs Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office, and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Ivy said visitors will also receive free cans of Narcan, which can be used to treat drug overdoses in emergency situations.

“The goal is to educate the community on the dangers of fentanyl and make people aware that it’s right here in Livingston Parish,” Ivy said. “That’s why we’re bringing in as many experts as possible.”

SADD took its awareness campaign to the parish council on Thursday when high school student Michael Dunlap, the organization’s current Student of the Year, requested the council pass a resolution declaring May 9, 2023, as “Fentanyl Awareness Day” in the parish.

During his speech, Dunlap talked about what the club learned during its visit to Washington, D.C., saying the trip sparked their motivation “to raise awareness for the severity of this issue.” He then cited “unsettling” statistics saying fentanyl “kills more Americans under 50 than any other cause of death, including cancer, homicide, and suicide.”

“This issue is not just a concept anymore,” Dunlap said. “It is a reality invading the homes of our friends, families, neighbors, and loved ones. It is destroying lives with no consideration for who you are. Fentanyl does not discriminate.”

Councilman Shane Mack, who agreed to sponsor the resolution declaring “Fentanyl Awareness Day,” became emotional when he talked about the effects fentanyl is having on the community. He said the “dangerous drug… is destroying many families we all know in Livingston Parish.” He then lauded SADD members for working to spread awareness.

“Whenever students step up to the plate, to mentor people they care about, their friends and families, that’s honorable,” Mack said.