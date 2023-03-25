A tax proposal to fund pay raises for Livingston Parish school employees failed Saturday, meaning the district, traditionally one of the highest-performing in the state, will remain in the bottom half for employee pay.
The only parish-wide item on the March 25 ballot, more than 17,600 residents — a 20-percent turnout — voted on the proposed one-cent sales tax, which Livingston Parish school leaders said would be used to fund salary and benefits increases for the district’s 3,700 employees.
But the tax narrowly failed in conservative Livingston Parish, with 54 percent voting against and 46 percent voting in favor, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Officials said the tax would’ve generated around $24 million annually, enough to give school employees a 10-percent boost to their salaries, or at least $2,500. That would’ve pushed the district to the top among local districts for employee pay from its place at the bottom.
The tax proposal was a heavily debated topic leading up to the election, and it resulted in a fast start at the polls. Early voting and absentee voting drew a combined 6,216 votes, or roughly seven percent of the parish’s 86,400 voters. For comparison, early voting and absentee voting for a parish-wide property tax renewal in March 2022 drew less than a 2-percent turnout.
Voters were nearly split on the sales tax when the results from early voting and absentee voting were posted, with 3,170 voting against the proposal and 3,046 voting in support, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
But that gulf only widened as the results flowed in: Of those who voted, approximately 9,523 people voted against the tax compared to the 8,176 who voted in support. Only 22 of the parish’s 79 precincts had a majority in favor of the tax.
Following Saturday’s election, Superintendent Joe Murphy released a statement acknowledging the “difficult time” of the last few months as residents “grappled” with the sales tax proposition. In his statement, he reiterated the district’s stance that the proposal “was made after much contemplation by school and community leaders who viewed this funding option as the best way to increase salaries.”
Murphy, who had pledged any increase to his salary to a local non-profit organization, said school leaders and employees “will continue to put forth their very best effort.” He concluded his statement by saying he hopes the parish “can heal from any division” that resulted from the contested tax proposal.
“We know that low pay for Livingston Parish Public School employees will continue to present challenges for our system, but that our leaders will do all they can to manage available funds to give our schools the resources and personnel they need to provide our children with a quality education,” Murphy said.
“We know that the vast majority of our employees are dedicated professionals who will continue to put forth their very best effort, every day, to positively impact every child in their care.
“It is my hope that our parish can heal from any division that may have occurred during this election, and that other options to improve the wages of our school professionals may present themselves in the near future.”
Employee compensation has been one of the most discussed topics in the Livingston Parish school system, which ranks in the bottom half of the state for average school employee salary — despite being near the top in academic performance.
Livingston Parish Public Schools is No. 38 among districts for the average teacher pay, coming in at just over $50,000 per year. That ranking falls further when comparing salaries for bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers, and food service workers, according to officials.
Officials have pointed to the lack of funding sources as the biggest reason for the disparity. A May 2022 report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor ranked Livingston Parish last in the Greater Baton Rouge area for local ad valorem taxes paid per student, at $722. Among the 69 districts included in the report, Livingston Parish’s amount of local ad valorem taxes paid per student ranked 65th.
The district’s low salaries, according to officials, have made it difficult to recruit and retain quality employees, with many going for higher-paying gigs in neighboring school districts. Earlier this year, Livingston Parish school leaders pointed to the loss of quality teachers when the Louisiana Department of Education’s statewide accountability report showed a dip in the system’s ranking.
The district has taken steps to improve employee pay in recent years, most notably a $12.7 million compensation package last August – the district’s largest-ever. However, all but $2 million was used on one-time stipends since most of the funds were not linked to recurring streams of revenue.
The tax proposal came from a recommendation by the Livingston Parish Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) Board of Directors. The EFID board, which was activated in the fall to explore options to improve salaries, approved placing the tax on a ballot in November.
As the only parish-wide item on the March 25 ballot, the proposed sales tax turned into a controversial topic across the parish. Signs and billboards popped up along highways and in front of buildings, and arguments raged all over social media.
With the sales tax, Livingston Parish school employee salaries would’ve moved from the bottom to the top when compared to nearby districts in Ascension Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, Central, Tangipahoa Parish, and Zachary.
Employees to benefit would’ve been teachers, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, central office personnel, and superintendents.
If passed, the sales tax would’ve been on the books for 20 years, beginning on July 1, the start of the next fiscal year for the school system. That means it would’ve been in place for the 2023-24 school year.
Grocery, prescription, and fuel sales in the parish were going to be exempt from the tax, according to officials.
Despite receiving overwhelming support from the educational community, the tax proposal drew its fair share of complaints. Many argue the school system needed to look within its existing funds to find extra money for a salary increase before asking the public for more money. One official said adding a tax would be akin to asking school employees to “pay for their own raises.”
Other critics also cited statistics showing Livingston Parish’s higher-than-average sales tax rate within certain districts that would only grow with another tax.
Many social media users also expressed skepticism at the district’s current handling of its funds — an argument bolstered by the school board’s inadvertent $2.2 million payment to a fraudster.
School leaders have repeatedly said it would be impossible to find enough extra dollars — about $20 million — to fund the 10-percent pay raise for all employees without additional funds coming in.
