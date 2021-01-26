According to the numbers, people will spend money during, or as a result of, a disaster.

The Livingston Parish School Board, the official sales tax collector for the parish, reports that the parish is up 18.3% in sales tax collections when compared to 2019. Those numbers are:

$63,945,664 total collections through December in 2020

$54,031,986.33 total collections through December of 2019

The largest month over month increase, during this fiscal year, was July with a 29.8% change:

$11,092,910 total collections in July of 2020

$8,546,630 total collections in July of 2019

The second largest month over month increase, during this fiscal year, was November with a 26% change:

$11,032,505 total collections in November of 2020

$8,785,219 total collection in November of 2019

With six months to go, as parish government's run on fiscal years from July to June, it's unclear where those finances will land, but the numbers reflect a previous year.

2016, just after the Great Flood.

During that time, after one of the worst floods in recorded history in the area, sales taxes were visibly down during August and September, running at roughly $1.3 million each month. Then, as the fourth quarter began and recovery started, sales taxes boomed from October to January at over $2.1 million per month, evening out at about a $1.6 million average per month after.

Sales tax collection began to decrease roughly one year after the flood, and stayed down through the fourth quarter of 2019. The prevailing theory was many residents had spent what money they could initially to buy new vehicles, fix their homes, and purchase new furniture and electronics inside their houses.

There was also an exodus of residents after the flood, an exact number has yet to be determined and the 2020 Census count has been delayed. Home sales continued to rise after 2016, however, and broke a record in 2020 with over 2,400 homes sold. The previous record was just over 2,000 in 2019.

Those figures do not include lots, rental homes, or apartment residents.

The parish council one-cent road tax, which was renewed this past fall for another 10 years, will pay off it's bond this year - which will give government the ability to push $4.5 million back into the program, as well as increased sales tax collection.

Likewise, the bonds for the Bass Pro Shops development are expected to be paid in full by 2021 or 2022, the timeline is still unknown. While the bonds may be re-issued to expand infrastructure in the area, that will likely be done without the Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) structure that was initially approved for the area, meaning entities such as the Sheriff, Parish, School Board, City of Denham Springs, and Gravity Drainage District 1 will collect an extra half cent in the area they had previously been forgoing for bond payment.

Official word on how the Denham Springs Economic Development District, which manages the area's finances and is overseen by the Denham Springs Council, plans to handle the bonds has yet to be announced.

While many small businesses have found creative and clever ways to stay open around COVID restrictions, or in some cases defying them, many owners and consumers have cried foul regarding large retailers seemingly being able to operate 'as normal' and, more than likely, pushing the sales tax collection uptick.

Places like Home Depot, WalMart, Bass Pro Shops, among others provided enough square footage inside to match Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines without reducing capacity. For instance, CDC guidelines in the early days of COVID-19 recommended one person per 10 square feet of store space. WalMart's Denham Spring store's square footage almost allowed enough capacity for what the state fire marshal would allow, even during COVID.