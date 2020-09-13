Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to make landfall with Louisiana early Tuesday morning, is predicted to be a slow-moving system that could dump large amounts of rainfall as it moves through the southeastern portion of the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed the state’s response to the upcoming storm Sunday afternoon, roughly 36 hours before Sally is forecasted to strike the Louisiana coast.
“I know for a lot of people, it seems this system came out of nowhere,” said Edwards, who declared a state of emergency Saturday evening. “As recently as Friday morning, we didn’t think we had much of anything to worry about with this weather system, but it just started changing really quickly.
“We do need people to take this storm system very seriously.”
Weather forecasters predict Tropical Storm Sally to reach Category 2 hurricane strength prior to making landfall. It is expected to strengthen Sunday night and Monday as it moves toward the Gulf Coast, bringing with it life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall as early as Monday.
As of a 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Sally was located about 240 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Benjamin Schott, of the National Weather Service, said the track of the storm has moved to the west, “which puts almost all of southeast Louisiana at play for significant impacts.” Schott said Sally could bring winds of 100 mph — with gusts up to 120 mph — and rainfall amounts “that could be measured in feet.”
The damage will be made even worse given the speed Sally is predicted to travel at, with Schott saying it could drop to “3 or 5 mph.” Slow movement could increase storm surge, lead to more flash flooding, and result in greater wind damage.
He also warned against people expecting the same results for Sally as occurred for recent storms such as Cristobal, Marco, and Barry, which all produced less damage than weather experts anticipated.
“We were very lucky or blessed they occurred that way,” Schott said. “I don’t think we’re gonna be that lucky this time.”
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect
Storm Surge Warning
-- Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama Border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New
Orleans
Storm Surge Watch
-- Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border
Hurricane Watch
-- East of Ocean Springs to the Alabama/Florida Border
Tropical Storm Warning
-- East of Ocean Springs to Indian Pass
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to west of Morgan City
Tropical Storm Watch
-- Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.