Tropical Storm Sally has strengthened into a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 11 a.m., Sally was located about 135 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 175 miles southwest of Biloxi, Mississippi. At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and higher gusts.
NOAA hurricane hunters investigated Sally on Monday and discovered it had “rapidly strengthened” into hurricane status.
Sally continued to gain strength overnight while slowing down and shifting east in its track toward the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane conditions are expected late Monday for part of the area between Morgan City and the Mississippi/Alabama border. Forecasters have warned that it's too early to determine where the storm's center will move onshore.
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect
Storm Surge Warning
-- Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama Border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
-- Mobile Bay
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Warning
-- Mississippi/Alabama Border to Indian Pass Florida
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to west of Morgan City
Hurricane Watch
-- Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border
Tropical Storm Watch
-- Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.