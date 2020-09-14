Tropical Storm Sally continued to gain strength overnight while slowing down and shifting east in its track toward the Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Sally is expected to produce life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and flash flooding in parts of southeast Louisiana starting as early as late Monday, forecasters said.
As of a 7 a.m. advisory, Sally was located about 115 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and higher gusts.
🌀 Here is the 7am Intermediate advisory update from @NHC_Atlantic on #Sally. Sally has strengthened and now has sustained winds of 65mph and is expected to become a hurricane later today. #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/cEOpR8Rtlm— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 14, 2020
Forecasters predict Sally to develop into a hurricane before it makes landfall late Monday or early Tuesday. A storm is upgraded to hurricane status when winds reach 74 mph.
Sally is predicted to dump 8-16 inches over portions of southeast Louisiana, though 24 inches is possible in some areas.
“Sally has strengthened and now has sustained winds of 65mph and is expected to become a hurricane later today,” the National Weather Service-New Orleans tweeted Monday morning.
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect
Storm Surge Warning
-- Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama Border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
-- Mobile Bay
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Warning
-- Mississippi/Alabama Border to Indian Pass Florida
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to west of Morgan City
Hurricane Watch
-- Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border
Tropical Storm Watch
-- Indian Pass to Ochlockonee River, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.