Sand and sandbags are available for Livingston Parish residents ahead of Hurricane Delta, which is expected to hit Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday or Saturday.
Sandbags and sand will be available at the following locations, though more could open up as the state braces for another hurricane.
-- Fire District 4 - Station No. 1, 29758 South Palmetto Drive, Walker
-- Fire District 4 - Station No. 3, 34893 Hwy. 1019, Watson
-- Fire District 4 - Station No. 5, 18525 Clio Street, Port Vincent
-- Fire District 4 - Station No. 9, 9100 Hillion Hood Road, Denham Springs
-- Sidney Hutchinson Ball Park - 13750 Ballpark Road, Walker (Wednesday from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
