With a flash flood warning in effect until Tuesday evening, the City of Denham Springs is helping residents prepare.
Sandbags and sand are being made available to the public at Denham Springs Fire Department Station No. 1, located at 930 Government Street.
The sand and sandbags can be picked up in the parking lot in front of the fire station, according to a Facebook post, and people are instructed to bring their own shovels.
Heavy rain hit the capital area on Monday, with many roads having to close due to high water. Forecasters predict the possibility of “heavy downpours” from the storms over the next two days, with some areas seeing anywhere from 4-6 inches of rain or more.
A flash flood warning is in effect for portions of southeast Louisiana, including Livingston Parish, through 7 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced early Monday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, several grounds have already become saturated due to several inches of rainfall over the past few days. Any additional rainfall could cause flash flooding across these areas.
