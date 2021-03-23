With a flash flood watch in effect through Thursday night, the City of Denham Springs is making sand and sandbags available for residents at the Denham Springs Fire Department Station No. 1, located at 930 Government Street.
The sand and sandbags can be picked up in the parking lot in front of the fire station, according to a Facebook post, and people are instructed to bring their own shovels.
Multiple rounds of “moderate to heavy rain” are expected to strike southeast Louisiana along with southern and coastal Mississippi this week. Anywhere from 4-8 inches of rain is expected, though locally higher amounts are possible.
Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas is possible with localized flash flooding, forecasters said.
Locally, the flash flood watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, through 12 a.m. Friday, March 26. Livingston Parish is in the watch zone.
“Please monitor the weather conditions and stay safe,” officials said in the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.