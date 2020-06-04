Sandbags will be available for Walker residents Thursday afternoon at Sidney Hutchinson Park, the city has announced.
The sandbags are being made available in response to the threat of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which was downgraded to a depression Thursday morning but is expected to “re-intensify” sometime Friday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The City of Walker announced sandbags would be available in a post on its Facebook page around 1 p.m.
Sandbags will be available at the Walker-area park, located at 13750 Ball Park Road, beginning Thursday afternoon until dark in the parking area by the ballfields off of Ballpark Road. There will be a 25-bag per household limit, and residents will fill their own bags.
Anyone seeking additional information is urged to contact Department of Public Works Director William Lawson at (225) 337-6984.
