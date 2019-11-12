There's a new scam out there, and it's focused on those who have served.
According to Walker Police, who issued the warning Tuesday via their Facebook page, scam callers are seeking out men and women who served in the armed forces.
The callers claim to be part of the Veterans Administration and are offering enhanced benefits and debt relief. They use a variety of business names, the police warned.
In order to secure trust with the caller, the scammers will ask the recipient to confirm several pieces of information - and they often have a surprising amount of personal information, the police warned.
However, the scammers will then begin soliciting for more private, sensitive information.
Walker Police ask that if it sounds suspect or phony, to please hang up immediately. The best weapon against them, the release says, is to hang up and not even speak to them.
