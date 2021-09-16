Livingston Parish school employees will receive an increase in their yearly salary in addition to a one-time stipend that will be dispersed in October.
The Livingston Parish School Board approved the pay increase proposal during its meeting Thursday.
According to a statement from Superintendent Joe Murphy, the plan calls for a $1,000 increase in annual pay to all full-time certified employees and a $500 increase in annual pay to all full-time classified employees.
At the same time, all active full-time employees will receive a one-time stipend of $750.
Part-time employees will receive a pay increase and a one-time stipend based proportionately on their job status.
There are roughly 4,000 employees in the Livingston Parish school system.
“There is no question that Livingston Parish Public School employees are most deserving of these pay increases,” Murphy said in a statement. “Our people show themselves each day to be dedicated professionals who put our children first, no matter what circumstance or obstacle presents itself.
“I want to personally thank each of our employees for the jobs they do and tell each person that I would pay you one-hundred times more if I could. You are true heroes to our children. You make a difference every day. I want you to know that I see you, our board members see you, and our community sees you; and we all thank you for what you do.”
Murphy said the plan is to pay this year’s monies — the annual increase and the one-time stipend — in a single lump sum payment on Oct 7.
“Our people have endured hardships over the past few weeks that may certainly merit the need for these additional funds at this time,” he said.
The annual increases that are to reoccur each year will be built into the district’s salary schedule, beginning next fiscal year, Murphy said. The superintendent provided a breakdown on the payments, which is as follows:
-- Full-time, certified employees will receive the $1,000 increase plus a stipend of $750, for a single lump sum disbursement of $1,750 on Oct. 7. The payment of the reoccurring $1,000 increase in future years will be built into the year-long salary schedule, beginning July 1, 2022.
-- Full-time classified employees will receive the $500 increase plus the one-time stipend of $750, for a sum of $1,250 on Oct. 7. The payment of the reoccurring $500 increase in future years will be built into the year-long salary schedule, beginning July 1, 2022.
The increases amount to a $7.3 million addition to the district’s 2021-2022 general operating budget, according to Livingston Parish School Finance Director Kim Stewart, who added that the extra funds for the increases are available because of increased sales tax revenues.
“By dividing this year’s increase into a partial salary increase and a one-time stipend, the district can remain in a solid fiscal position for next year,” she said.
Murphy noted that the district’s increases for the current fiscal year come on top of an $800 annual increase for full-time certified employees and a $400 annual increase for classified employees awarded by the State Legislature during the 2021 Legislative Session.
Those increases became effective July 1 and are incorporated into the district’s current salary schedule.
Full-time employees were also awarded a one-time $1,000 stipend in February.
Murphy said his administration will continue to explore options to increase employee salaries moving forward.
“We have been blessed to be able to reinvest in our employees at this time, but more is needed,” Murphy said. “We will continue to make every effort to better compensate all our employees so we can attract and retain a qualified and experienced workforce for the continued benefit of our students and greater community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.