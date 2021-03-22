The Louisiana School Boards Association has selected Rep. Buddy Mincey as the LSBA Legislator of the Year for 2020.
LSBA Executive Director Janet Pope said Rep. Mincey “was the House recipient of the LSBA Legislator of the Year for his work during the 2020 legislative sessions supporting public education for the children of Louisiana. His commitment to children and families is no surprise given his more than a decade of service as a member of the Livingston Parish School Board.”
In 2020, he authored Act 9 of the second special legislative session, which is a new law that limits liability for public and private school districts, as well as postsecondary institutions, during a declared state of emergency or a public health emergency.
“As a school board member for 13 years, I was actively engaged in the legislative process,” said Mincey, R-Denham Springs. “I knew the value of being able to work with your legislative delegation to solve problems.
“It is a true honor for me to be recognized as Legislator of the Year by LSBA, an organization that I served in previously and I stand with now while fighting for the best educational system possible,” he said
Mincey was president of the Livingston Parish School Board at the time of his election to the House of Representatives in 2019. He represents House District 71, which covers parts of western Livingston Parish and includes Denham Springs and Walker.
