School administrators and local authorities are investigating a social media post “involving a potential threat to the safety” of the Albany High campus, officials said.
In a statement, Albany High administrators said they were aware of “a recent Facebook post” regarding a possible threat, though the nature of the threat was not mentioned.
School officials said the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department are also aware of the post “and are taking all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and community.”
Those with concerns are urged to contact the school’s office.
No other information was provided.
“Livingston Parish Public Schools and Albany High School takes all threats seriously; providing a safe learning environment for our students will always be the top priority,” the statement said.
Below is the full statement from Albany High:
“The Albany High School administration is aware of a recent Facebook post involving a potential threat to the safety of our campus. LPSO and Albany PD are also aware of this and are taking all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our students, faculty, and community. Livingston Parish Public Schools and Albany High School takes all threats seriously; providing a safe learning environment for our students will always be the top priority. If you have any questions or concerns please contact our office. HORNETS LEAD THE WAY…ALL THE WAY!!!”
