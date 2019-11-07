As rumors heat up in the community and on social media regarding the Perkins case, Livingston Parish Public Schools has stayed tight-lipped.
According to School Superintendent Joe Murphy, the system's discretion comes at the request of the Attorney General's office, as well as the privacy of students and families.
"In compliance with the wishes of the Attorney General and to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of our students and their families, LPPS will not comment or discuss details of the matter until such time as the case has reached disposition," Murphy said in a statement.
Disposition would mean sentencing or a resolution to the case. Cynthia Perkins faces judge Brenda Ricks Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing. Dennis Perkins will go before judge Robert Morrison on Dec. 19.
You can read the superintendent's full statement below:
To All,
The administration and faculty of Livingston Parish Schools are aware of the community reaction to the Attorney General’s investigation of a former teacher in our district. In compliance with the wishes of the Attorney General and to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of our students and their families, LPPS will not comment or discuss details of the matter until such time as the case has reached disposition. Our priority is the welfare of the children of this district and the preservation of a consistent, quality educational process during this stressful time. Thank you for your continued support.
Respectfully,
Superintendent Joe Murphy
