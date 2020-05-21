Livingston Parish School Assistant Superintendent Stephen Parrill announced today that school leaders are implementing a cleaning schedule for all parish campuses and busses to protect the health and well-being of students, employees and campus visitors and prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19.
Parrill said Phase 1 of the district’s cleaning effort will be completed over the next two weeks, by having every campus treated with a disinfectant fog, in preparation for the campuses opening up to limited visitors.
Pre-K and Kindergarten registrations begin June 1, and parents will be allowed to visit their home-based schools to fill out applications. High School ACT Testing will be held on some campuses on June 2. Then on June 8, campuses will be open to limited school-sponsored extracurricular activities.
Parrill said Phase 2 of the district’s cleaning effort will be held in July, when every school facility and every school bus will have all touched surfaces wiped down with disinfectants, in addition to utilizing hydro electrostatic machines to spray classrooms and busses. He said Phase 3 will be to continue the recommended cleaning strategies and to train every employee on proper CDC guidelines and safe etiquette for continued implementation in the new school year.
“Maintaining safe, healthy learning environments on our campuses and with our bus fleet is our top priority,” Parrill said. “We are following state and federal guidelines, and we are working with all our stakeholders to embrace healthier choices and habits moving forward to ensure our schools remain safe environments for everyone.”
