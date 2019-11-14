A recent T.V. report Wednesday regarding a local teacher caused the school system to place the instructor on leave.
Thursday, it was announced the the system had found sufficient evidence to terminate Dr. Edwin Elsey, who was the choir instructor at Doyle High School and Walker Freshman High School since July 31, 2018.
According to the report by WBRZ-Channel 2, Elsey was terminated from his previous employer, The University of North Alabama, for sexual harassment. Upon his termination, the student newspaper 'The Flor-Ala' reported that this had not been the first complaint lodged against Elsey.
The story said Elsey reached out to a student via Facebook with an inappropriate message.
Elsey said that he had made the system aware of the circumstances of his termination from North Alabama.
Superintendent Joe Murphy has directed the district to immediately conduct a comprehensive review of its human resources hiring policies, procedures, and practices, the system's release said.
