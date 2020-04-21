Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy announced today that school leaders have approved an action plan to move district activities forward through the continued COVID-19 school closures and anticipated return access to campus facilities.
Murphy noted that the 2019-2020 school year will end on its regularly scheduled day of May 22. Teachers and school leaders will continue to deliver meaningful educational instruction through a blended model of learning to all students.
Final report cards for grade levels will be on June 2.
The superintendent said graduation ceremonies and other related activities will be postponed at a minimum until the month of June and possibly later.
“We are exploring all options, but we are hoping to be able to offer modified ceremonies at our campuses or other available venues, if restrictions are relaxed. If restrictions prohibit these modified ceremonies, we will offer our students and parents virtual opportunities," Murphy said.
Murphy said the district will offer credit recovery opportunities through summer education, and said the district will provide virtual learning for various grade levels. In some isolated cases, a limited number of students might receive in-person instruction at a campus location, pending state allowances.
According to the press release, senior grades will be finalized by May 11. Students will be given opportunities to raise their grades between now and that date. Students who had a "D or better" in any class on March 13 will pass that class, and those who have failing grades will have until the May 11 date, or May 29 for grades 9-11, to produce work and raise their grade.
Teachers may provide specific final exams and projects, designed by themselves, to test proficiency for students to have an extra chance to pass.
“Between the end of the academic year and this reporting time, principals will reach out to parents to discuss their child’s progression, if necessary,” Murphy said.
He said the district plans to hold possibly one or two summer sessions for high school credit recovery in grades 9-11, noting that the format may include one session in June and a second session in July, or a single larger session that begins in mid-summer.
In elementary through junior high grades, schools are using a more simple system.
Students in grades 1-8 will be given a number assignment based on their final grade. Students must be assigned at least a 2 in a course to pass.
According to Murphy, students will be offered a chance to improve their grade between now and the end of the school year, but nothing will be done to hurt those grades.
Murphy said that he recommends parents call their schools to get any clarification necessary regarding school work and how to complete it.
The district has also made provisions for Pre-K and Kindergarten registrations:
• Pre-K Registration (Phase 1) will be held from June 1-5, with determination letters for Phase 1 applicants being mailed June 15. Applications to fill any available seats from Phase 1 will be accepted beginning June 22. Pending the state’s guidelines, applications can be completed at the child’s home-based school campuses or can be emailed directly to the school. Information regarding specific dates, times, and procedures for each school will be posted on the LPPS Pre-K/Early Childhood webpage and on each school’s webpage after May 4, at https://lpearlychildhood.wixsite.com/lpearlychildhood. More information is available at 225-6868-4302 or 225-6868-4265.
• Kindergarten Registration will begin June 1. Pending the state’s guidelines, parents may register their child for Kindergarten on the campus of their home-based school or by emailing the school directly. Information regarding specific dates, times, and procedures will be posted on the LPPS webpage at www.lpsb.org, and on each school’s webpage after May 4.
Murphy said school leaders are planning to begin the 2020-2021 school year as originally planned on Aug. 7, 2020; although, he said this timeline would be revisited if restrictions do not allow opening the schools at that time.
Livingston Schools will post additional information on the district’s summer school schedule and registration on the district website at www.lpsb.org and via district social media feeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.