The science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) curriculum is growing in popularity at Livingston Parish Public Schools (LPPS).
There is a bus that was retrofitted to be a mobile STEAM classroom and display; the Denham Springs portion of the school board agreed to re-purpose an entire school campus in Southside Elementary to a STEAM center for the high school; and STEAM-based courses continue to be added and offered at all levels of the system.
But Instructional Technology Facilitator Nikki Lavergne is not one to sit still on any project, and wants to take the programs a step further - by involving the community.
Lavergne and her team of Lynn Kennedy and Michael Simmons are preparing a STEAM expo for Mar. 6 and 7 at the STEAM campus in Denham Springs. Simmons is the principal of the STEAM campus. School hours during Mar. 6 will dedicated to field trips to the STEAM campus from other school sits, with doors opening to the community at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday will be an all day event for the community from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to Lavergne, the expo will provide engaging displays and activities to increase student and parent awareness and interest in STEAM education and careers while providing opportunities to support school and community initiatives.
"As a vested member of the community, there are several ways that schools, businesses, government agencies, and clubs can contribute to this exciting event," Lavergne explained.
She listed the following three necessities for the expo to be a success:
- Activities - Provide an engaging STEAM activity for the students and community
- Displays - Provide displays and information on STEAM majors and careers related to your field
- Giveaways - Provide giveaways to show community support and promote your business
If any business is interested in participating in the event and furthering the STEAM initiative in Livingston Parish, they can fill out the registration form below and email it to nikki.lavergne@lpsb.org or call 225-686-4233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.