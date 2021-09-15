Due to current weather conditions, pre-existing hazardous conditions in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and road closures, schools in Albany and Springfield will not open on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
The closure applies to Springfield Elementary, Springfield Middle, Springfield High, Albany High, Albany Middle, Albany Upper Elementary, and Albany Lower Elementary.
"Please watch for further updates from your schools as well as our parish website," the school system said via social media.
At this time, 41 of the district's 49 campuses are open. Along with the Albany and Springfield schools, Maurepas School remains closed.
