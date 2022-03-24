Screen-Shot Device Repair celebrates opening of Walker location

Screen-Shot Device Repair, a veteran-owned and operated business, celebrated the opening of its second location with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, March 9.
Owner Casey Petitjean has more than 10 years of experience in the industry. In a statement, he said he is excited to offer his services in Denham Springs and now at his second location in Walker.
Screen-Shot Device Repair specializes in all phone repairs, including Samsung, Google, Motorola, LG, and more. The business also specializes in other device repairs such as computers and tablets.
Screen-Shot Device Repair offers same-day repair, repair protection, and device protection, as well as lifetime warranty.
The business’ expansion to Walker will include a gaming area that will bring entertainment to the device repair environment. There will be rooms set up for Xbox tournament play, an Oculus room for virtual reality play, and an area with Nintendo Switch.
Other expansion plans include a virtual reality escape room.
Screen-Shot Device Repair is located at 28050 Walker S Road Suite C, in Walker.
