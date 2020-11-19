The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division successfully coordinated a search-and-rescue mission for two missing boaters in St. Helena Parish.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the multi-agency mission on Nov. 18, according to a statement from the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The mission began around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, when LDWF agents were notified about two overdue boaters in a bateau on the Tickfaw River. Agents responding to the area then conducted a search for the missing 79-year-old man and 54-year-old man.
Assisting LDWF with the search were the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Helena Parish Fire Department.
The LPSO used a helicopter to spot the missing boaters from the air around 3 a.m. on Nov. 18. LDWF agents in a vessel were then able to retrieve the men from their bateau 30 minutes later and bring them back to the launch.
The men were treated for mild hypothermia and released.
According to the statement, the men told agents they launched from the Hwy. 10 bridge and planned on paddling down about seven miles south to the Hwy. 1034 bridge, where they had people waiting for them.
They eventually got lost in the river and were unable to find their way to the bridge in the dark, the statement read.
Once the men didn’t arrive, the people waiting for them called for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.