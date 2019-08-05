LIVINGSTON -- The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is renewing its effort to locate a Walker man reported missing, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
“We asked for your help on this case back in June,” said Lori Steele, Sheriff’s spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, we have had no luck in locating Ryan Martin.”
No foul play is suspected at this time, Steele said, while the Sheriff’s Office is following up on every lead.
Martin, 42, was last seen north of the Albany area on Long Leaf Drive around June 4, Steele said.
He is described as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, blue eyes, black hair in a buzz cut, tattoos on his neck and arms and a black cast on his left arm.
He was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
