The bodies of three boaters who went missing on Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon have been recovered following a search that lasted more than 24 hours, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, search crews found the bodies of 18-year-old Zachary LeDuff, of Greenwell Springs, and 20-year-old Zane Bryant, of Denham Springs.
This came around eight hours after first responders recovered the body of 48-year-old Michael Bryant, also of Denham Springs.
All three bodies were turned over to the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office, according to LDWF spokesperson Adam Einck.
The recovery of the bodies concluded a search that began at 4 p.m. Sunday, when multiple agencies were alerted that three boaters went missing at the mouth of Blind River where it feeds into Lake Maurepas.
Officials said all three men were on a pontoon boat when LeDuff went swimming and became distressed. Zane Bryant tried to rescue LeDuff, but he also found himself in distress. Michael Bryant then tried to rescue both LeDuff and Zane Bryant but was unsuccessful.
The three men, who were not wearing personal floatation devices, did not resurface.
LDWF is leading the investigative into the fatal boating incident.
Joining LDWF agents in the search were first responders from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Livingston Parish Fire Department and Lake Maurepas Fire Department.
