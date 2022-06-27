The search for three boaters who went missing on Lake Maurepas continued Monday morning.
On Sunday, three male boaters ages 18, 20, and 48 went missing on Lake Maurepas near the mouth of Blind River, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Officials said they were alerted to the missing boaters around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Agencies assisting the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries include the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Maurepas Fire Department, and Livingston Parish Fire Department.
On Monday, Chief Danielle Lessard, of Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9, asked boaters to "avoid the mouth to Blind River and lake" since extra traffic can disrupt the effectiveness of sonar equipment.
"Please allow us to do our jobs to bring these men home to their families," Lessard said.
