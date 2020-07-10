The underwater search for a missing teen will continue Saturday morning after conditions became "too dangerous" for first responders, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
“Unfortunately, the conditions (debris, current) are too dangerous for First Responders to continue the search after dark,” Ard said around 8 p.m. Friday. “We plan to reconvene tomorrow morning & continue the search.”
Several agencies joined forces after a possible drowning was reported in the Amite River, Ard announced earlier Friday afternoon. The incident was reported to LPSO dispatch around 3 p.m. after a juvenile male jumped into the Amite River and didn’t resurface, Ard said.
The location is in a wooded area located at the end of Frenchtown Road between East Baton Rouge Parish and Bowman Street in Livingston Parish.
No foul play is suspected.
Multiple agencies responded and assisted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, including the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Eastside Fire Department, Denham Springs Police Department, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4, and the Central Fire Department.
