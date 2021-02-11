Two people were arrested and $200,000 in illegal drugs was confiscated when authorities executed a residential search warrant in Denham Springs on Wednesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Paul Booth, 38, and Bethany Bergeron, 40, both of Denham Springs, face a slew of drug-related charges after being booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, LPSO narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence located along Fountain Lane in Denham Springs on Feb. 10. They had assistance from Homeland Security investigators and the United States Postal Inspector.
During a search of the residence, agents found more than 10,000 controlled prescription pills along with methamphetamine, marijuana, anabolic steroids, and drug paraphernalia. The two suspects were then processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Ard said.
The following items were seized as a result of the search warrant:
-- Methamphetamine
-- Marijuana
-- Schedule II Pills
-- Schedule III Pills
-- Schedule III Steroids
-- Schedule IV Pills
-- Other Prescription Medication
The approximate street value of the discovered drugs is $200,000.
“This is just one example of how agencies working together can be successful in taking dangerous substances off of our streets,” Ard said.
The investigation is ongoing.
