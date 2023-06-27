Search underway for armed robber who steals money from convenience store, sheriff says

Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect who stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Livingston convenience store, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said targeted a convenience store located on Highway 42 in Livingston during the early morning hours Monday.
“The suspect… was armed, wore a face mask/gloves & demanded money from the clerk,” Ard said. “The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.”
No injuries have been reported, according to detectives.
Ard went on to say the suspect fled in a red four-door sedan southbound on Highway 42. Detectives believe the suspect is 5’10’’.
The sheriff’s office released photos of the incident taken from surveillance footage. The photos show a hooded suspect holding a gun.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
