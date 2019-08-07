DENHAM SPRINGS – A narcotics investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrests of 10 people, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with help from the Criminal Patrol Division, carried out a search warrant Monday at 30985 Sweet Bay St., Denham Springs, Ard said.
‘The search warrant was the result of a recent narcotics investigation into Randy Wright for possessing and distributing illegal narcotics from his residence,” Ard said.
During a search of the residence, detectives seized heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, morphine, suboxone and drug paraphernalia, including scales and packaging materials, he said.
“Sixteen individuals were present,” Ard said and nine were found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
One had a fugitive warrant through the Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole, he added.
The following individuals were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a variety of charges:
• Randy Wright, 32, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule III drugs, three counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $300,500.
• Joseph Eaton, 38, two counts possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $150,500.
• Arkell Thomas, 30, possession of Schedule II drugs. Bond set at $10,000.
• Kevin Cupit, 29, possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,500.
• Theresa Sullivan, 44, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant. Bond set at $10,867.
• Donald Fisher, 44, possession of Schedule II drugs. Bond set at $10,000.
• Taylor Gill, 25, parole/probation violation. No bond.
Released from the Detention Center were:
• Jason Ballard, 45, possession of Schedule I drugs.
• Tracey Woodward, 29, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tammy Calhoun, 51, possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.