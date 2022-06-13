A second person was arrested in a recent home invasion and robbery that sent one man to the hospital with head injuries, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Alyssa Dennis was recently booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of principal to commit armed robbery, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. Dennis will be transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center for processing, Ard said.
Dennis’ alleged accomplice, 36-year-old Robert Benson, was arrested last week on counts of home invasion and robbery.
On May 25, deputies were dispatched to the 10,000 stretch of Crooked Creek Lane in Denham Springs regarding a home invasion.
Detectives learned a male homeowner and a female acquaintance (Dennis) were inside the home when a male suspect (Benson) entered the back door of that home. The male suspect then allegedly attacked the homeowner, Ard said.
Investigators later learned that the male suspect and female acquaintance made the plan together and even armed themselves with the homeowner’s guns.
"They then robbed the homeowner & fled with his things, including his cell phone," Ard said.
The homeowner was able to safely reach a neighbor’s home and call for help. He was eventually transported to a local hospital for his injuries from the home invasion, which include head injuries and a nose fracture.
The victim has since left the hospital, an LPSO spokesperson confirmed.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.