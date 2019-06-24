DENHAM SPRINGS -- A Denham Springs man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Florida Boulevard, according to Louisiana State Police.
Donald McGregor, 50, died in the crash at 12:30 a.m. west of Juban Road, said Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Troop A.
It was the second fatal crash in Denham Springs in less than 12 hours, Scrantz said, and neither victim was wearing a seat belt.
The initial investigation found McGregor was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra eastbound when, for reasons still under investigation, the GMC ran off the roadway to the right and struck a metal bridge rail. The vehicle then traveled into a ditch and overturned.
McGregor was unrestrained and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from McGregor and submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
This was the second Livingston Parish fatal crash involving an unrestrained driver investigated by Troop A over the weekend, Scrantz said.
“Louisiana state troopers want to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position,” Scrantz said.
“While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained,” he said.
“Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death,” he said.
