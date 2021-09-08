With much of the state still reeling from Hurricane Ida, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has asked the governor to reschedule the upcoming October and November elections.
While meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday, Ardoin said he asked the governor to push back the Oct. 9 election to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11.
A number of local election officials and civic groups have expressed support for rescheduling the Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 elections, Ardoin said in a statement.
Ardoin cited many issues moving forward with the elections as scheduled, pointing to questions about nursing home operations, postal service, power outages, polling location damages, and election commissioners and staff members being displaced.
“With a number of deadlines forthcoming, such as voter registration deadlines, and early voting set to commence in less than three weeks, I am calling on Governor Edwards to approve rescheduling the October 9 and November 13 elections,” Ardoin said.
“A number of issues stemming from Hurricane Ida’s devastation, including questions about nursing home operations, postal service delivery, extensive power outages, polling location damages, and election commissioners and staff members still displaced, would make holding the election on its original dates virtually impossible without impairing the integrity of the election.”
