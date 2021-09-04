The widespread impacts of Hurricane Ida have only emphasized the need for the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a massive infrastructure bill that would improve storm systems, water and sewage, eroding coastlines, power grids, and broadband access, according to Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Cassidy discussed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package during a recent phone interview with The News on Friday, which was conducted as the senator was driving to meet President Joe Biden during his visit to Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Ida was the second Category 4 hurricane to ravage Louisiana in just over a year and one of the strongest to strike the state on record, with winds exceeding 150 mph. The storm made landfall in Port Fourchon around noon Sunday and shifted east, going directly through Livingston Parish.
Since its landfall, southeast Louisiana has been scrambling to restore power and clean up debris.
That’s what makes the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so important, Cassidy said, noting that it will invest “billions” into Louisiana to help better prepare the state for future storms.
That is, if it passes the House.
“We need resilience,” Cassidy said. “There’s an infrastructure package before the House of Representatives [that] already passed the Senate on a bipartisan basis.
“It would invest billions in resilience for the grid, billions for flood mitigation, billions for coastal restoration.”
Cassidy spent parts of Thursday and Friday visiting different areas in Livingston Parish and meeting with local leaders. One of his stops was in French Settlement, which he noted was especially hit hard.
“I went down to French Settlement, and that was terrible,” he said. “More homes were hit by trees in the stretch I went along the river than were not hit by trees. There was standing water with transformers down in the standing water, which I’m told had oil in them, which makes somewhat of a [hazardous] risk.”
Cassidy recalled seeing dead fish floating in the water.
On Thursday, Biden released 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from the country’s emergency stockpile of oil as Louisiana’s gas crisis worsens amid the days-long power outages.
Cassidy said the Baton Rouge refinery is “up and running, so they should be able to begin to get the fuel out there.” He later said “two or three” other refineries in the River Parishes would soon restart operations.
But the biggest issue at the moment remains power restoration, Cassidy said, adding that “all the gas in the world” doesn’t help much unless there is power to pump it into cars and gas cans.
He recalled Town of Livingston officials using private funds to purchase generators to power a nearby gas station and “pump their inventory.”
“It’s going to take generator power until we get electricity,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy spent time visiting Parish President Layton Ricks and Sheriff Jason Ard, who relayed to him the work their offices have done clearing roadways and securing supplies.
During his stop in French Settlement, Cassidy was also able to see the village’s new power feed at Colyell Bay Bridge, which he helped gain the permitting approval for from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
After power lines between Port Vincent and French Settlement were destroyed by Hurricane Delta in 2020, local leaders decided to redirect power lines underneath Colyell Bay Bridge.
Cassidy pointed to those new power lines as an example of what could come from the infrastructure bill’s passage.
“Every storm, we become better. Unfortunately, storms are becoming more frequent,” he said. “But I want to emphasize, if this infrastructure bill passes, we will have the ability to expand storm damage systems, improve sewer and water systems, harden the grid, increase access to the internet.
“And that’s what we need to do to prepare for the next storm, and the next and the next, so that losing power for three weeks becomes a distant memory and not something we’re at risk of whenever there’s a big hurricane.”
