Southeastern Louisiana University student Amanda Triay, right, a current resident of Denham Springs, recently won a second-place 2018 Silver Remi Award at the WorldFest International Film and Video Festival in Houston. Triay won for her 10-minute documentary, “To Speak Again,” produced for the Southeastern Channel. The documentary tells the inspirational story of Hammond resident Benny Latino’s remarkable recovery of his speech after suffering a stroke. Triay wrote, produced, directed, shot and edited the documentary. At left is Southeastern Channel General Manager Rick Settoon.