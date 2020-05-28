Every Thursday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards' 'Resilient Louisiana Coalition' meets to host a group update on the task force's progress and individual committee actions in economic response to the novel coronavirus.
Sometimes, those meetings come with updates outside of the intended purpose - and May 28 was one of those days.
During the meeting, Senate President Paige Cortez and Speaker of the House Clay Schnexnayder announced that they were forming a 'Leading Louisiana' group. The purpose of the group would be to deliver legislative information to the public, "unfiltered."
“In today’s world, it’s critical that we are able to connect directly and immediately with the residents of Louisiana. This organization will allow us to do that,” said Speaker Schexnayder. “Businesses and families are suffering due to no fault of their own and we’re going to make sure they know exactly what we are doing to get them back on their feet and that we will never turn our back on them.”
Senate President Cortez was quoted in saying that the legislature has been "working every day to restart the Louisiana economy and we believe that the voters of this state deserve to hear exactly what we’re doing, directly from us, unfiltered."
Cortez went on to say that the public is given inaccurate information regarding the legislative process.
Neither Cortez nor Schnexnayder was clear on how information would be delivered to the public - whether through video, written word, or some other method. No mention was made of who would compose the information, either.
The group has already formed social media pages, which you can find below:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LeadingLouisiana
Twitter - www.Twitter.com/LeadLouisiana
Vimeo - https://vimeo.com/user116429013
A website has also been created for the group (www.LeadingLouisiana.com), although clicking on it sends users to a 'donation page' for a 501(c)(4) entity, and donations to the group are not tax deductible. The website adds that 'Leading Louisiana' can advocate for or against legislation at the state or federal levels.
The website also specifies that it is not being paid for through taxpayer expense, although it does not indicate any other funding mechanism outside of donations.
President Cortez and Speaker Schexnayder will be the sole officers of the organization and Lionel Rainey III will serve as the organization’s executive director.
For more information, e-mail Info@LeadingLouisiana.com or call (225) 247-4246. The address listed for the 'Leading Louisiana' office is: Leading Louisiana, 742 N. 5th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Donations to the group are powered by Anedot, who's CEO is Paul Dietzel - a Louisiana resident with ties to Livingston Parish who ran against Garret Graves, and others, for Louisiana's 6th Congressional seat in the early 2010s.
"Fundraising is difficult and in many cases not exactly fun," Anedot's website says. "That said, we believe that fundraising does not have to be the subject of humorous anecdotes — it should be successful and rewarding.
"Anedot is the antidote for better fundraising technology to collect donations."
Anedot is an anagram for the word donate.
