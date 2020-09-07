Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) today urged Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig to extend the tax filing date and expedite tax refunds to residents in federally declared disaster areas that are suffering under Hurricane Laura’s impact.
“I ask that you further extend the filing date, postponing all filings for individuals and quarterly filings for businesses to December 31, 2020, and extend eligibility to those qualified for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance. Furthermore, I ask [the] IRS to use its authority to expedite refunds for these taxpayers,” wrote Kennedy.
Hurricane Laura is now considered the strongest storm to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane left more than 400,000 Louisiana households without power.
“Prioritizing the returns for disaster victims is an easy way to put money directly in the pocket of people across Louisiana during a time when they need it the most. As many families and businesses pick up the pieces from Hurricane Laura, I ask you to use your authority to the fullest extent possible,” Kennedy continued.
