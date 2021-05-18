Could your flood insurance rates be increasing?
According to Senator John Kennedy, the answer is 'Yes,' and it's not a question of 'if' but 'when.'
Sen. Kennedy (R-Louisiana) made comments at a senate banking committee meeting, of which he is a member, Tuesday morning regarding the newest risk rating system proposed by the Federal Emergency Management Administration. The new system is called 'Risk Rating 2.0' and will take different factors into account when calculating flood insurance.
Kennedy had originally asked the banking committee chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) for a meeting on the subject, with FEMA, in April. When the meeting finally occurred, FEMA was absent.
Kennedy asked why FEMA did not attend the hearing, and addressed the agency directly with, “Have you lost your freaking minds? I’m very disappointed with the way this whole process has been handled.”
“The NFIP is the primary source of flood insurance coverage for residential properties in the United States. Five million families depend on the NFIP. Risk Rating 2.0 will bring the biggest change to NFIP insurance premiums since the NFIP program began, including rate increases and mandating new policies. I have serious concerns about Louisiana families being able to afford flood insurance under the proposed Risk Rating 2.0. The NFIP only makes sense if homeowners can afford it,” wrote Kennedy in a letter to Brown in April, which can be read here.
According to research from the website ValuePenguin, published in April 2021, Risk Rating 2.0's enhanced flood assessment tools will correct the problem of policyholders with lower-valued properties paying rates that would more accurately reflect the risk a higher-valued home faces.
Before Risk Rating 2.0, the agency primarily evaluated flood risk by using flood zone maps, which communicate the likelihood of an area being inundated by a 100-year flood event. On paper, this translates to a 26% risk of flood damage during the lifetime of a conventional 30-year mortgage.
By moving away from a reliance on flood zone mapping to show a community's flood risk, FEMA can illustrate the unique risk a property faces. Risk Rating 2.0 models a property's risk through a variety of considerations, including:
- Probable inland flooding
- Historical storm surges
- Cost to rebuild the property
- Historical losses
- Elevation
- Natural surroundings and barriers
- Distance from floodways
Despite the fact that many homes will see marginally higher rates for flood insurance after Risk Rating 2.0 goes into effect, existing limits on annual rate increases will still be in effect. This means that most homes won't experience year-over-year price hikes that are more than 18%, but that also means that homeowners could experience an increase, up to 18%, for 'several years' according to local officials.
It's estimated that just 4% of existing policies across the U.S. will have the highest rate hike — greater than $20 a month or $240 a year. However, because of the geographic factors that influence the cost of flood insurance, some states are more likely to see the highest increases. In fact, more than 10,000 policies each in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey and New York will face the highest price increases.
Kennedy not only expressed displeasure with FEMA's lack of attendance at the committee meeting, but with their lack of transparency in the process of passing these new risk ratings. According to the senator's office, new NFIP policies would begin to roll out in October of 2021, with current NFIP policy holders facing the financial burden in April of 2022. Federal and state governments were preparing for rollouts and town halls in fall of 2021.
“Since the end of FY 2017, Congress has enacted 16 short-term NFIP reauthorizations with the expectation that Congress would consider reform. That time is now. Congress should oversee and debate any changes to the program, especially substantial changes to the program such as Risk Rating 2.0,” Kennedy wrote.
Of the 495,500 policies in Louisiana, according to FEMA, 20% will see a rate decrease and 80% will see a rate increase. 3%, FEMA said, will see an increase of more than $20 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.