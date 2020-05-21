A Fox News exclusive, followed by a review from the Small Business Administration, has 27 senators calling for an investigation.
Earlier this week, the Fox News channel ran an exclusive report stating that Planned Parenthood affiliates had applied for, and received, funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. The rules set forth for the program specifically stated Planned Parenthood programs were exempt from PPP.
Under the statuary text of the CARES Act, organizations like Planned Parenthood’s affiliates are expressly prohibited from receiving PPP funds. Additionally, the Small Business Administration confirmed last month that its standing affiliation rules apply to the new PPP, which excludes organizations like Planned Parenthood, whose type of governance and affiliation structure make it ineligible for these loans, as does the fact that its total number of employees exceed the program’s cap.
The SBA's review of the loan's distribution confirmed the report.
Now, both Louisiana Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy are joining 25 other members of the senate to look for a legal answer - and consequence.
“The Paycheck Protection Program established by the CARES Act was designed by Congress to help struggling small businesses and nonprofit organizations by giving them access to low-cost loans for expenses like keeping their employees on payroll during this pandemic," the senators wrote. "It was not designed to give government funds to politicized, partisan abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. The funds in the program are not unlimited, and were depleted once already because of high demand. Planned Parenthood fraudulently taking tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help keep those small businesses and nonprofit organizations afloat cannot stand and must be addressed."
The senators have penned a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr to research the matter.
The full list of senators endorsing the letter:
- Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)
- Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)
- Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)
- John Boozman (R-Ark.)
- Mike Braun (R-Ind.)
- Bill Cassidy (R-La.)
- John Cornyn (R-Texas)
- Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
- Steve Daines (R-Mont.)
- Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.)
- Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)
- Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)
- Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.)
- Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.)
- James Lankford (R-Okla.)
- Mike Lee (R-Utah)
- Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.)
- Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)
- David Perdue (R-Ga.)
- Jim Risch (R-Idaho)
- Mitt Romney (R-Utah)
- Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)
- Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)
- Rick Scott (R-Fla.)
- Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
- John Thune (R-S.D.)
- Todd Young (R-Ind.)
