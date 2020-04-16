Thursday, President Donald Trump announced the federal plan to phase in the "reopening of the economy."

As the president stated, he will work with governors on individual plans to help push the economy "back into gear."

“Based on the latest data, our team of experts now agrees that we can begin the next front in our war, which we’re calling ‘Opening up America Again,’” Trump said during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday.

“To preserve the health of our citizens, we must also preserve the health and functioning of our economy,” he added. “Over the long haul you cannot do one without the other.”

Trump said his administration’s new federal guidelines will allow governors to start a “phased and deliberate approach” to the reopening of their economies, a strategy “based on hard, verifiable data.” Some states have been under stay-at-home orders for more than a month to reduce spread the novel coronavirus.

Both senators from Louisiana, Dr. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, will sit on the task force.

“I’m thankful for President Trump’s leadership and that he takes wisdom from many places. My home state has the president and his administration to thank for crucial help as we fight the coronavirus. It’s an honor to be part of a team that will help resuscitate our economy and put our people back to work—because American innovation and elbow grease is how we guarantee a future that’s brighter than ever,” said Kennedy.

Cassidy previously served on the Health task force for developing the CARES Act, the $2 trillion+ relief bill Congress passed last month.

“Americans are ready to go back to work. We must ensure that this is done safely and in accordance with best-available public health information. I’m looking forward to working with President Trump to rebuild the American economy,” said Dr. Cassidy, whose background as a physician includes work with public health and immunizations.

Cassidy has been on the forefront of advocating for long-term reopening of the economy by using a system in which Americans can voluntarily take antibody tests to determine whether they are immune to coronavirus. Such a system would be able to identify who can safely return to work. Antibody testing results would be added to existing immunity databases and protected by health privacy laws.

All republican senators were invited to join the task force, except for Mitt Romney who represents Utah.