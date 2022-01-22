Sentencing for Melanie Curtin, who was convicted of raping and filming an unconscious woman more than seven years ago in connection to a larger investigation into disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins, has been pushed back, according to court records.

Curtin’s sentencing, originally scheduled for Jan. 24, will now be Feb. 17, court records show.

Judge Brian Abels, of 21st Judicial District Court, signed off on the postponement.

In December, a 12-person jury found Curtin, now 43, guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism from an incident that occurred in November 2014. The most serious charge, aggravated rape, carries a lifetime prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension.

The case centered around an 18-minute video that was found amid a collection of digital evidence taken from Perkins’ home following his arrest in October 2019. The video depicts an unconscious victim, who has a blanket over her head, being raped by both Perkins and Curtin, who took turns recording the assault with a cell phone.

Curtin has maintained her innocence and claims that she was drugged the night of the sexual assault and has no recollection of the incident.

Curtin remains locked up after Abels revoked her bond.

In new court documents, Curtin’s attorney John McLindon said he “anticipates filing one or more post-trial motions,” including one for a new trial and one for a post verdict judgment of acquittal.

“The Code of Criminal Procedure provides that both of these post-trịal motions must be disposed of prior to sentencing,” McLindon wrote.

In the court documents, McLindon wrote that some people in his office were forced to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 shortly after the trial and were “unable to get necessary research and investigation done.”

“Undersigned counsel is seeking additional time so that thorough and complete post trial motions can be presented to this Court for consideration,” McLindon wrote.

“As noted above, Ms. Curtin is incarcerated and is being held without bond. As this Court is well aware, she is facing a life sentence. The continuance or postponement of this sentencing date will have no effect on any aspect of this case and as noted above, additional time is necessary so that all of the post-trial motions can be properly addressed by this Court.”