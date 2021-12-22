Despite opening for business in early 2020, the Serenity Events Center made it official by co-hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Dec. 20.
Attending the event were owners Dan and Daren Bourgeois, their sons Zachary and Brayden, and manager MaKayla Wilson. They were joined by academy students, Chamber members, and other officials.
Located at 33135 LA Hwy. 16 in Watson, the Serenity Events Center has room for any event in its 15,000-square-foot space, which includes two theater halls, an on-site salon, and a private bridal lounge.
“We can choreograph and rehearse your fun reception wedding party dance, host your rehearsal dinner, provide you space for a wedding shower, or host a birthday party,” the business says on its website. “Corporate events & parties are welcome. Our stages can accommodate any band or DJ.”
Also housed in the building is the Serenity Academy of Performing Arts, which offers quality performing arts education to all ages and abilities. The academy provides classes, workshops, and multiple performance opportunities in dance as well as acting and vocal lessons.
